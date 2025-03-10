Walters Underway on 73-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Hainesport, New Jersey

HAINESPORT, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters is underway on construction of a 73-unit affordable housing project in Hainesport, located outside of Philadelphia. Cornerstone at Hainesport will consist of six buildings that will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a basketball court, children’s play area and a clubhouse with computer workstations. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy by December.