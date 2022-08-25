REBusinessOnline

Walton Global Sells 681-Acre Development Site in San Marcos, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — International investment firm Walton Global has sold a 681-acre development site located along State Highway 142 in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The buyer, SafeHand Holdings LLC, plans to develop both residential and commercial space at the site, which is known as Turner Crest but did not disclose specific components or construction timelines. Richard Harmon of TRE Commercial represented the buyer in the land deal.

