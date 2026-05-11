Walton Global Signs Sprouts Farmers Market to Anchor Retail Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. — Walton Global has signed Sprouts Farmers Market to anchor a 140,000-square-foot retail development under construction in Upper Marlboro, about 21 miles outside of Washington, D.C. Situated within the 480-acre master-planned community of Westphalia Town Center, Sprouts Farmers Market will occupy roughly 23,000 square feet. The store is currently anticipated to open in the second half of 2028.

Upon completion, the overall Westphalia Town Center will include residential neighborhoods, retail and dining, as well as community services. Heritage Partners is handling leasing for the retail component of the project.