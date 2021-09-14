Walton Street Capital Acquires 180-Unit Multifamily Community in Dallas

Gentry on M Streets in Dallas totals 180 units. The property was built in 2015.

DALLAS — An affiliate of Chicago-based Walton Street Capital LLC has purchased The Gentry on M Streets, a 180-unit apartment community located in the Lower Greenville neighborhood of Dallas. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 2015, Gentry features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units that were 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Interiors include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers and balconies or private yards for select units. Community amenities include an outdoor kitchen and lounge, resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and a conference room. Located at 3736 Glencoe St., Gentry is located adjacent to Southern Methodist University and features direct access to Glencoe Park and the Katy Trail.