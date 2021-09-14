REBusinessOnline

Walton Street Capital Acquires 180-Unit Multifamily Community in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Gentry-on-M-Streets-Dallas

Gentry on M Streets in Dallas totals 180 units. The property was built in 2015.

DALLAS — An affiliate of Chicago-based Walton Street Capital LLC has purchased The Gentry on M Streets, a 180-unit apartment community located in the Lower Greenville neighborhood of Dallas. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 2015, Gentry features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units that were 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Interiors include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers and balconies or private yards for select units. Community amenities include an outdoor kitchen and lounge, resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and a conference room. Located at 3736 Glencoe St., Gentry is located adjacent to Southern Methodist University and features direct access to Glencoe Park and the Katy Trail.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews