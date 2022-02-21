Walton Street Capital Affiliate Buys 183,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Woodland Hills, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 21200 Victory Blvd. in Woodland Hills, Calif., the two-building asset features 183,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has purchased the former Catalina Yachts headquarters, a manufacturing facility located at 21200 Victory Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Developed in the 1960s, the 183,000-square-foot asset consists of two structures with low coverage, ample vehicular access and flexibility, and 31.5-foot clear heights.

The buyer plans to improve the main existing structure to a Class A industrial building with the intention of accommodating multiple users and uses. With access to CA-27 and US-101, the property services a population base of 5.4 million people within a 25-mile radius.