Walton Street Capital Affiliate Buys 183,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Woodland Hills, California

Located at 21200 Victory Blvd. in Woodland Hills, Calif., the two-building asset features 183,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has purchased the former Catalina Yachts headquarters, a manufacturing facility located at 21200 Victory Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Developed in the 1960s, the 183,000-square-foot asset consists of two structures with low coverage, ample vehicular access and flexibility, and 31.5-foot clear heights.

The buyer plans to improve the main existing structure to a Class A industrial building with the intention of accommodating multiple users and uses. With access to CA-27 and US-101, the property services a population base of 5.4 million people within a 25-mile radius.

