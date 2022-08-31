Walton Street Capital Originates $69.8M Acquisition Loan for Metro Raleigh Apartment Community
CARY, N.C. — An affiliate of Walton Street Capital LLC has originated a $69.8 million acquisition loan for Aventura Crossroads, a 344-unit apartment community located at 1010 Legacy Village Drive in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. The borrower is a partnership between The Bainbridge Cos. and Virtus Real Estate Capital. Built in 2009, Aventura Crossroads was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. The garden-style community features one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,154 square feet. Amenities include a recently renovated clubhouse, upgraded fitness center, pet spa and an outdoor pool. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.