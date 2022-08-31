Walton Street Capital Originates $69.8M Acquisition Loan for Metro Raleigh Apartment Community

CARY, N.C. — An affiliate of Walton Street Capital LLC has originated a $69.8 million acquisition loan for Aventura Crossroads, a 344-unit apartment community located at 1010 Legacy Village Drive in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. The borrower is a partnership between The Bainbridge Cos. and Virtus Real Estate Capital. Built in 2009, Aventura Crossroads was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. The garden-style community features one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,154 square feet. Amenities include a recently renovated clubhouse, upgraded fitness center, pet spa and an outdoor pool. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.