Walton Street Capital Provides $71.6M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Located in downtown Phoenix, Portrait at Hance Park features 340 apartments, two swimming pools, a fitness center and an open-air terrace.

PHOENIX — An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has originated a $71.6 million loan to Knightvest Capital for the purchase of Portrait at Hance Park, an apartment community located at 1313 N. Second St. in downtown Phoenix. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Built in 2019, the mid-rise property features 340 apartments averaging 863 square feet with nine- to 10-foot ceilings; quartz counter and vanity tops; designer backsplashes; brushed nickel fixtures; in-unit washers/dryers; tile plank flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms; and stainless steel appliances.

Community amenities include two swimming pools with spas; fireplaces; private seating areas; a second-floor, open-air terrace and game room; an aqua lounge with a gourmet demonstration kitchen; a TKO fitness center’ business center; resident lounge; and landscaped courtyard with outdoor grills.