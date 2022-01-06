REBusinessOnline

Walton Street Capital, Stoneweg Acquire New Tampa Bay Multifamily Community

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

WaterView Echelon

Built in 2021, the Waterview Echelon features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that were 99 percent occupied at the time of sale.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — An affiliate of Walton Street Capital LLC in partnership with St. Petersburg-based Stoneweg US LLC has acquired Waterview Echelon, a 226-unit, Class A multifamily property located in St. Petersburg. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Built in 2021, the Waterview Echelon features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that were 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. Unit features include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers in-unit and floor to ceiling windows with views of Tampa Bay. Community amenities feature an infinity pool with cabanas, gas grills and fire pits, fitness center, club lounge, single-use workspaces, covered parking and a private conference room.

Located at 100 Main St. N., the property is situated adjacent to a Publix-anchored shopping center, 14.3 miles from downtown Tampa and 10.9 miles from downtown St. Petersburg. The property is also located within one mile of Carillon Office Park, which houses over 3 million square feet of office space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  