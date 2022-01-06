Walton Street Capital, Stoneweg Acquire New Tampa Bay Multifamily Community

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — An affiliate of Walton Street Capital LLC in partnership with St. Petersburg-based Stoneweg US LLC has acquired Waterview Echelon, a 226-unit, Class A multifamily property located in St. Petersburg. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Built in 2021, the Waterview Echelon features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that were 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. Unit features include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers in-unit and floor to ceiling windows with views of Tampa Bay. Community amenities feature an infinity pool with cabanas, gas grills and fire pits, fitness center, club lounge, single-use workspaces, covered parking and a private conference room.

Located at 100 Main St. N., the property is situated adjacent to a Publix-anchored shopping center, 14.3 miles from downtown Tampa and 10.9 miles from downtown St. Petersburg. The property is also located within one mile of Carillon Office Park, which houses over 3 million square feet of office space.