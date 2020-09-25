REBusinessOnline

Walz Capital Acquires 11,792 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Dallas in Sale-Leaseback

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Chicago-based Walz Capital has acquired an 11,792-square-foot medical office building in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The property is located two blocks from Medical City Lewisville and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Walz Capital acquired the property in a sale-leaseback transaction. Robert Chavez of Alta Vista Realty represented the tenant and seller, North Texas OBGYN & Associates, in the deal.

