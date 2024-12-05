Walz Kraft Buys 11,010 SF Medical Office Building in East Lansing, Michigan

EAST LANSING, MICH. — Walz Kraft Capital Partners has purchased an 11,010-square-foot medical office building in East Lansing for an undisclosed price. The two-story property is fully occupied by Michigan Gastroenterology Institute, which was recently acquired by Pinnacle Gastroenterology Partners. The asset has operated as a gastroenterology clinic since it was constructed in 1998. The current tenant is affiliated with Michigan State University. Seth Haron of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Walz Kraft was self-represented. The transaction marks Walz Kraft’s first acquisition in Michigan and its 18th in the United States.