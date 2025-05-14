Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

Wan Bridge, Centurion to Develop 201-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — A partnership between Wan Bridge, a Texas-based developer of build-to-rent residential communities, and Centurion American Development Group will build Frontera Shores Townhomes, a 201-unit project that will be located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The site spans 35.8 acres, and the community will offer two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes. Amenities will include a pool, walking trails and a dog park. Vertical construction will begin over the summer, with the first homes expected to be available for occupancy before the end of the year. Full completion is slated for next December.

You may also like

Valor Communication Signs 80,125 SF Industrial Lease in...

EöS Fitness to Open 40,000 SF Gym in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 14,907 SF...

KRE Group Begins Leasing 270-Unit Multifamily Project in...

STRO Cos., KRE Group Near Completion of 136,714...

JLL, HJ Sims Secure $134.3M Bond Financing for...

Dermody Breaks Ground on 93,960 SF Industrial Facility...

McCarthy Breaks Ground on 400,000 SF Mercy Hospital...

Aspire Properties Spearheads $13M Renovation of Historic Chicago...