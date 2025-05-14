Wan Bridge, Centurion to Develop 201-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — A partnership between Wan Bridge, a Texas-based developer of build-to-rent residential communities, and Centurion American Development Group will build Frontera Shores Townhomes, a 201-unit project that will be located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The site spans 35.8 acres, and the community will offer two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes. Amenities will include a pool, walking trails and a dog park. Vertical construction will begin over the summer, with the first homes expected to be available for occupancy before the end of the year. Full completion is slated for next December.