Wan Bridge Completes 127-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — Wan Bridge, a Texas-based owner-operator, has completed Sonata Estates, a 127-unit build-to-rent residential project in Waxahachie, a southern suburb of Dallas. The development houses three- to four-bedroom townhomes that range in size from 1,612 to 1,854 square feet. Amenities include a pool and splash pad, playground, outdoor sports courts, covered picnic areas and baseball fields. Residents also have access to onsite maintenance services and a walking path that connects to a nearby park. Rents start at $2,250 per month.

