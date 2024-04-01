Monday, April 1, 2024
Wan Bridge Completes 76-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Texas City, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Wan Bridge, a Texas-based developer of build-to-rent residential communities, has completed a 76-unit project in Texas City, located southeast of Houston. The project represents Phase I of Crystal View at Lago Mar and features two-story, duplex and triplex homes that range in size from 1,429 to 1,883 square feet. Phase II will consist of 75 units that are expected to be delivered by the end of the year. Residents have access to a beach club and the 12-acre Lago Mar crystal lagoon, as well as kayaking and sailboarding rental services. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

