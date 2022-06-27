Wan Bridge Nears Completion of 800-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Rosharon, Texas

Upon full completion, Pradera Oaks in Rosharon will total roughly 800 homes.

ROSHARON, TEXAS —Wan Bridge, a Texas-based developer of build-to-rent residential neighborhoods, is nearing completion of Pradera Oaks, an 800-unit community located south of Houston in Rosharon. Pradera Oaks will offer three- and four-bedroom homes with an average size of 1,750 square feet and two-car garages. Residents will have access to a lake, jogging trail, dog park, playground and splash pad as part of the amenity package. A expected date for full completion of the project was not disclosed.