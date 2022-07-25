REBusinessOnline

Wan Bridge Underway on 192-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Katy, Texas

Posted on by in Build-to-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Wan Bridge, a developer of build-to-rent residential communities, is underway on The Enclave at Mason Creek, a 192-unit project that will be located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Construction began in early July, and the first residences are expected to be complete at the beginning of 2023. Homes will come in three- and four-bedroom formats and range in size from 1,430 to 1,750 square feet. Amenities will include parks, playgrounds and walking trails. BMO Harris Bank provided construction financing for the project.

