Wan Bridge Underway on 50-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator, is underway on construction of Georgetown Heights, a 50-unit build-to-rent community that will be located on the northern outskirts of Austin. The community will feature three- and four-bedroom, two-story duplexes ranging in size from 1,400 to 2,100 square feet, as well as walking trails and green space. The development team is aiming to deliver the first model home by February.