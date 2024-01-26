Wangard Partners, Kraus-Anderson Complete $5M Veterans Affairs Clinic in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

OCONOMOWOC, WIS. — Wangard Partners and Kraus-Anderson have completed the Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare clinic at Olympia Fields in Oconomowoc, about 34 miles west of Milwaukee. The 9,991-square-foot clinic will be leased by the Veterans Health Administration and operated by the Clement Z. Zablocki VA Health Care System. Designed by Plunkett Raysich Architects, the $5 million facility features reception and waiting areas, conference rooms, exam rooms, primary care, women’s health services, mental health services, consultation rooms, telehealth, a staff lounge and team workrooms. Construction began in May 2023 and was completed one month ahead of schedule. Wangard is the developer of Olympia Fields, a mixed-use project that includes The Locklyn apartment community and a Sendik’s Food Market. Plans also call for a hotel, medical offices, commercial outlets and a recreational bike trail.