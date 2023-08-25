Waramaug Hospitality Buys 222-Room Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners Hotel

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Waramaug Hospitality has acquired Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners, a 222-room hotel located at 475 Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Situated within the 500-acre Technology Park, the hotel features a fitness center, indoor pool and an outdoor fire pit seating area, as well as more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space across nine rooms. Waramaug Hospitality has selected Aimbridge Hospitality to manage the hotel, which underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2018, according to multiple media outlets.