ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — A joint venture between Waramaug Hospitality and Franklin Real Asset Advisors has purchased the Austin Marriott North, a 295-room hotel located north of the state capital in Round Rock. The property’s accommodations include a number of suites, and the amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, meeting and event space, convenience store, gift shop and an onsite restaurant. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.