Waramaug Hospitality Purchases 214-Room Castle Hotel in Orlando

Castle Hotel offers seven meeting rooms totaling 8,400 square feet, gardens, an outdoor swimming pool with whirlpool spa tub, upscale dining, business center, fitness center and two rooftop terraces.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Boca Raton, Fla.-based Waramaug Hospitality has purchased Castle Hotel, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, in Orlando. The 214-room hotel offers seven meeting rooms totaling 8,400 square feet, gardens, an outdoor swimming pool with whirlpool spa tub, upscale dining, business center, fitness center and two rooftop terraces. The hotel is situated at 8629 International Drive, 11 miles south of downtown Orlando and four miles south of Universal Orlando Resort. Furthermore, Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, currently scheduled to open in 2023, is located across the street from the hotel. Waramaug has retained Schulte Hospitality Group to manage the property. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

