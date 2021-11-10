REBusinessOnline

Waramaug Purchases 256-Room Radisson Hotel in Lansing, Michigan

Waramaug will renovate the property and rebrand it as a Doubletree by Hilton.

LANSING, MICH. — Waramaug Hospitality, a privately held investment firm focused on select-service and full-service hotels, has purchased the Radisson Hotel Lansing at the Capitol for an undisclosed price. The 256-room hotel is the only full-service hotel in downtown Lansing, according to Waramaug. The property features an onsite restaurant and bar, fitness center, indoor pool and more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space. The second floor of the hotel connects to the Lansing Center, the 125,000-square-foot convention center owned by the city.

Waramaug is planning a complete renovation of the property and will rebrand it as a Doubletree by Hilton upon completion. Terrapin Hospitality will manage the asset. Nate Sahn of CBRE brokered the sale. The seller was undisclosed.

