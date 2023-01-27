REBusinessOnline

Wardman Group Sells 65-Room Hotel in Southport, Maine

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Maine, Northeast

SOUTHPORT, MAINE — The Wardman Group, a Baltimore-based boutique investment firm, has sold Ocean Gate Resort, a 65-room hotel in Southport, located in the southern coastal part of Maine. Guestrooms offer private balconies, and the amenity package consists of a pool, tennis and basketball courts, a minigolf course, fire pits and canoe/kayak rentals. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright, Emily Zhang and Brooks Murphy of JLL represented Wardman Group, which sold the property as part of a larger portfolio deal, in the transaction.

