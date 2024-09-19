Ware Malcomb Announces Completion of 272,500 SF Eagle Rock Distributing Facility in Monument, Colorado

MONUMENT, COLO. — Ware Malcomb has announced the completion of a flagship facility for Eagle Rock Distributing Co. in Monument, approximately 20 miles north of Colorado Springs. Ware Malcomb provided integrated services, including civil engineering, architecture and interior design, and Murray & Stafford provided general contracting services for the 272,500-square-foot project.

Eagle Rock specializes in the distribution of alcoholic beverages, offering its customers a selection of premium, craft and imported beers, wine, spirits, liquors and other related beverages. The distribution center consists of two buildings: a 262,500-square-foot distribution center and an adjacent 10,000-square-foot maintenance facility to service the company’s trucks.

The distribution center includes 209,175 square feet of Controlled Environment Warehouse (CEW), a 12,480-square-foot key cooler, 30,125-square-foot two-story office space, loading docks and an event hosting area on each floor with an outdoor patio.

The maintenance facility has a sand/oil interceptor and sanitary line connected. Additional improvements include solar panels covering most of the roofing, an asphalt parking lot, delivery truck loading ramps, concrete sidewalks, landscaping and all associated utilities.