Ware Malcomb Completes 92,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Building for Mainline Sales in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Ware Malcomb has completed construction a build-to-suit industrial warehouse located at 3755 Pell Circle in Sacramento. The company provided civil engineering, architecture and interior design services for the 92,000-square-foot building, which Mainline Sales owns.

Mainline Sales is a full-service manufacturer’s representative serving the states of California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii.

The single-story, concrete tilt-up facility features a hybrid panelized roof, warehouse and distribution spaces. Additionally, the building can accommodate two 3,600-square-foot office spaces.

KPRS Construction Services provided general contracting services for the project.