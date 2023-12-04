Monday, December 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
3755-Pell-Circle-Sacramento-CA
Mainline Sales occupies the 92,000-square-foot build-to-suit industrial building at 3755 Pell Circle in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo credit: Albert Law)
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Ware Malcomb Completes 92,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Building for Mainline Sales in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Ware Malcomb has completed construction a build-to-suit industrial warehouse located at 3755 Pell Circle in Sacramento. The company provided civil engineering, architecture and interior design services for the 92,000-square-foot building, which Mainline Sales owns.

Mainline Sales is a full-service manufacturer’s representative serving the states of California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii.

The single-story, concrete tilt-up facility features a hybrid panelized roof, warehouse and distribution spaces. Additionally, the building can accommodate two 3,600-square-foot office spaces.

KPRS Construction Services provided general contracting services for the project.

You may also like

TFE Properties Acquires 30,230 SF Industrial Building in...

Private Seller Divests of 200,443 SF Office Building...

NewMark Merrill Buys 172,008 SF Collection at Janss...

MetLife Provides $22.5M Acquisition Financing for Hampton Inn...

PSRS Arranges $11M Refinancing for Sunny Hills Business...

Meta Opens 1 MSF Data Center at ChicagoWest...

Presidium to Undertake 28-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in...

NitNeil, Seamless Capital to Develop 923-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 50,566 SF...