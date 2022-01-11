Ware Malcomb Completes 93-Unit Westmont of Encinitas Seniors Housing Community in California

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Ware Malcomb has completed construction of Westmont of Encinitas, an assisted living community in the San Diego suburb of Encinitas.

Ware Malcomb provided architectural services for the 91,334-square-foot project. The two-story building sits on 3.2 acres and features 93 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom options.

Westmont Construction was the general contractor. Westmont Living is the operator.