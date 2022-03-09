REBusinessOnline

Ware Malcomb Completes Construction of 197,000 SF Basalite Plant in Fort Lupton, Colorado

Located at 1801 S. Rolle Ave. in Fort Lupton, Colo., the 197,000-square-foot facility was built to manufacture concrete masonry units and pavers. (Photo credit: Brian Weiss Photography)

FORT LUPTON, COLO. — Ware Malcomb and Murray and Stafford, as general contractors, have completed the development of Basalite Plant, a manufacturing facility located at 1801 S. Rolle Ave. in Fort Lupton.

Built to manufacture concrete masonry units and pavers, the 197,000-square-foot facility features 60-foot ceilings in certain areas to house equipment up to 50 feet tall. The project contains approximately 9,000 square feet of office space, including a lobby, conference rooms, breakrooms and an IT room. Related site works include a waste area, a crush storage area and outdoor product storage.

Ware Malcomb’s Denver and Pleasanton, Calif., offices provided the civil engineering, architecture and interior design services for the project.

