Ware Malcomb Completes Construction of 197,000 SF Basalite Plant in Fort Lupton, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Located at 1801 S. Rolle Ave. in Fort Lupton, Colo., the 197,000-square-foot facility was built to manufacture concrete masonry units and pavers. (Photo credit: Brian Weiss Photography)

FORT LUPTON, COLO. — Ware Malcomb and Murray and Stafford, as general contractors, have completed the development of Basalite Plant, a manufacturing facility located at 1801 S. Rolle Ave. in Fort Lupton.

Built to manufacture concrete masonry units and pavers, the 197,000-square-foot facility features 60-foot ceilings in certain areas to house equipment up to 50 feet tall. The project contains approximately 9,000 square feet of office space, including a lobby, conference rooms, breakrooms and an IT room. Related site works include a waste area, a crush storage area and outdoor product storage.

Ware Malcomb’s Denver and Pleasanton, Calif., offices provided the civil engineering, architecture and interior design services for the project.