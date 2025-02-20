Thursday, February 20, 2025
Ware Malcomb Completes USC Campus Pharmacy Interior Redesign Project in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Ware Malcomb has completed the interior design build-out of a pharmacy location at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. The firm provided interior architecture and design services for the tenant improvement project, totaling 2,819 square feet. HC Olson Construction served as general contractor for the project.

The redesign enabled the university’s pharmacy services at the USC University Park Campus in Los Angeles to move into a larger location that is near other health services to better serve students, staff and the public.

The pharmacy includes a retail area with product display, two consultation rooms, a waiting area, dedicated receiving area for deliveries, compliant staff restroom and a break room. Additionally, the building’s footprint can accommodate Script Pro, a pharmacy robot that fills prescriptions, and its infrastructure includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) battery backups for pharmacological systems and technology.

