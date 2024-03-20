Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Unchained Labs’ new 120,000-square-foot headquarters is located at 4747 Willow Road in Pleasanton, Calif. (Photo credit: Albert Law)
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialLife SciencesOfficeWestern

Ware Malcomb, Metcon Complete 120,000 SF Unchained Labs Headquarters in Pleasanton, California

by Amy Works

PLEASANTON, CALIF. — Ware Malcomb, serving as civil engineering, interior architecture and design-and-build measurement services, and Metcon, as general contractor, have completed a 120,000-square-foot tenant improvement project for Unchained Labs.

Located at 4747 Willow Road in the Bay Area city of Pleasanton, the two-story building features 53,887 square feet of office space, 20,379 square feet of manufacturing space and 14,779 square feet of lab and warehouse space. The newly designed facility also includes an “all hands room;” a gym and locker area with specialty private shower areas; wet labs for life sciences research and development designed with a plug-and-play approach; a lab area with a clean room and humidity-controlled room facilities; electric vehicle charging stations; and loading docks.

Unchained Labs develops new tools for biologics and gene therapy researchers.

