REBusinessOnline

Warehouse Pilates Signs 1,600 SF Retail Lease at Brookdale Square in South Lyon, Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

Brookdale Square is located near the intersection of 9 Mile Road and Pontiac Trail.

SOUTH LYON, MICH. — Fitness concept Warehouse Pilates has signed a 1,600-square-foot retail lease at Brookdale Square in South Lyon, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit. The shopping center is located near the intersection of 9 Mile Road and Pontiac Trail. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Beztak Properties. Rob and Reece Hughes of RH Commercial Realty represented the tenant.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  