Warehouse Pilates Signs 1,600 SF Retail Lease at Brookdale Square in South Lyon, Michigan

SOUTH LYON, MICH. — Fitness concept Warehouse Pilates has signed a 1,600-square-foot retail lease at Brookdale Square in South Lyon, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit. The shopping center is located near the intersection of 9 Mile Road and Pontiac Trail. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Beztak Properties. Rob and Reece Hughes of RH Commercial Realty represented the tenant.