WarHorse Gaming Breaks Ground on New Facilities in Omaha, Expands in Lincoln

OMAHA, NEB. — WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk Inc., has begun construction on its new gaming facilities in Omaha and continues with the next phase of construction at its Lincoln facility. Kraus-Anderson is the construction manager. WarHorse Gaming Omaha will feature roughly 1,300 slots and 20 table games once complete. The first phase of the casino is slated to open about a year after the start of construction. The project also includes a parking garage that can accommodate all phases of the casino.

WarHorse Gaming Lincoln’s next phase of construction will begin shortly after the Omaha facility’s construction starts. The expansion will double the size of the current facility and add an additional 500 parking stalls at the casino and racetrack. Plans call for 870 slot machines, six to 10 table games and an expanded dining area. Once fully constructed, the Lincoln facility will employ more than 500 people and generate roughly $14 million in tax revenue for the state. The second phase is expected to take about one year to complete. Subsequent construction phases will include the build-out of the full gaming floor, parking garage and hotel.