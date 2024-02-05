Monday, February 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Wasatch Premier Properties to Develop 600-Unit Multifamily Project in Spicewood, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS — Wasatch Premier Properties has acquired 58 acres within the Thomas Ranch master-planned community in Spicewood, about 35 miles west of Austin, for the development of a 600-unit multifamily project. Designed by Dallas-based Hensley Lamkin Rachel Inc., the development currently calls for 100 townhomes and 500 apartments. Townhomes will come in two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 1,400 to 1,700 square feet. Apartments will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 650 to 1,400 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a dog park. Areté Collective, the master developer of Thomas Ranch, sold the land to Wasatch Premier. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

Grainger to Open 1.2 MSF Distribution Facility in...

CheckSammy Signs 45,098 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 27,161 SF...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 12,600 SF Industrial Lease...

Staghorn to Open $250M Bourbon Distillery, Visitor Center...

Garden Communities Florida Delivers Two Buildings at New...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 651-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Ease Capital Provides $32M Financing for Acquisition, Renovation...

NEPCG Brokers $4M Sale of Two Bridgeport Apartment...