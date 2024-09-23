Monday, September 23, 2024
Washington Holdings Obtains $43.5M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Community in Redmond, Washington

by Amy Works

REDMOND, WASH. — Washington Holdings has received $43.5 million in refinancing for The Carter on the Park, a six-story apartment property in downtown Redmond. Bruce Ganong and Seth Heikkila of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory arranged the loan through PGIM Real Estate on behalf of the borrower.

Located at 7508 159th Place NE, The Carter on the Park offers 180 one- and two-bedroom apartments with keyless entry, high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, fiber internet, high-quality LTV hardwood-like flooring and private patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, rooftop deck, tech bar, two-story bike storage facility, coworking spaces and an interior courtyard with fire pits, grilling stations and ping pong. The 216,220-square-foot property was built in 2016.

