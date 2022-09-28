Washington Holdings Sells Hyatt Place El Segundo to Welcome Group for $49M

Hyatt Place Los Angeles/LAX/El Segundo features 143 guest rooms, an outdoor pool, a fitness center and business center.

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Washington Holdings has completed the disposition of Hyatt Place Los Angeles/LAX/El Segundo, a select-service hotel located at 750 N Nash St. in El Segundo. El Segundo-based Welcome Group acquired the asset, which was sold unencumbered by management, for $49 million.

Renovated in 2020, Hyatt Place El Segundo features 143 guest rooms, The Placery bar and restaurant, The Market grab-and-go outlet, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and electrical vehicle charging stations. Additionally, the pet-friendly hotel offers a business center and 1,054 square feet of meeting or event space.

John Strauss, James Stockdale and Melvin Chu of JLL Hotels & Hospitality represented the seller in the transaction.