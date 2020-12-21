Washington Prime Group Completes 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) has completed its previously announced 1-for-9 reverse stock split of its common stock. Every nine issued and outstanding shares of common stock have been converted into one share of common stock, effective Dec. 22. The company’s current share is 85 cents per share.

A company performs a reverse stock split to boost its stock price by decreasing the number of shares outstanding, according to Investopedia. Reverse stock splits are usually pursued in effort to prevent a stock from being delisted or to improve a company’s image and visibility.

Columbus-based Washington Prime Group is a retail REIT that owns, manages, acquires and develops retail properties.