Washington Prime Group, Synergy to Redevelop Former Department Store in Ohio into Office Space

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Office, Ohio, Retail

BEAVERCREEK, OHIO — Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) and Synergy & Mills Development have unveiled plans to redevelop a former department store building at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek into office space. The store spans two stories and 150,000 square feet in suburban Dayton. The project will be called The Meridian at Fairfield Commons. Synergy plans to begin construction to redevelop the existing building into office, laboratory and research and development space starting in late 2021. The project is an example of WPG’s efforts to diversify its tenancy and transform its assets into town centers with a mix of retail, dining, entertainment and mixed-use space.