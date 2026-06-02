Washington Trust Provides $47.6M in Financing for Worcester Office-to-Residential Conversion Project

WORCESTER, MASS. — Washington Trust Co. has provided $47.6 million in financing for an office-to-residential conversion project in Worcester. The project will convert the former Fallon Community Health Plan headquarters at 10 Chestnut St. into a 198-unit, market-rate apartment complex. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a rooftop deck. Construction began last year and is expected to be complete this fall. MassDevelopment also provided $3.6 million in financing for the project.