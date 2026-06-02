Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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Upon completion of the conversion, the unit mix of the building at 10 Chestnut St. in Worcester will comprise 72 studios, 41 two-bedroom units and 85 one-bedroom residences.
DevelopmentLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheastOffice

Washington Trust Provides $47.6M in Financing for Worcester Office-to-Residential Conversion Project

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — Washington Trust Co. has provided $47.6 million in financing for an office-to-residential conversion project in Worcester. The project will convert the former Fallon Community Health Plan headquarters at 10 Chestnut St. into a 198-unit, market-rate apartment complex. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a rooftop deck. Construction began last year and is expected to be complete this fall. MassDevelopment also provided $3.6 million in financing for the project.

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