DOVER, N.H. — The Washington Trust Co., a regional bank, has provided a $7.4 million acquisition loan for an 80,000-square-foot industrial property in Dover, located near the Maine-New Hampshire border. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 44 Industrial Drive was constructed on 8.5 acres in 1971 and renovated in 1996. The facility was fully leased at the time of sale. The borrower was an affiliate of Massachusetts-based investment firm R.J. Kelly.