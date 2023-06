HOUSTON — Waste Management National Services has signed a 26,844-square-foot industrial lease in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc. the single-tenant property at 3010 Greens Road was built in 1992 and features 32-foot clear heights, nine dock doors and 34 parking spaces. Chris Caudill of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brad Berry, Ryan Wasaff and Cole Bercher of Welcome Realty Services represented the landlord.