Watchman Properties Sells 238-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Amarillo

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Watchman Properties has sold Amarillo Lock Storage, a 238-unit self-storage facility in northwest Texas. The property spans 42,150 net rentable square feet. An undisclosed national REIT purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Andrew Plunkett, Cameron Vale and Parker Sweet of Berkshire Hathaway Storage Group brokered the deal.