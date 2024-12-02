Water Street Acquires Interest in 252,000 SF Office Building in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Locally based investment firm Water Street Properties has acquired an interest in a 252,000-square-foot office building in New Haven. The percentage was not disclosed. The building is located within the Long Wharf Maritime Center development and is home to tenants such as Ameriprise, Barclay Damon, Knights of Columbus, Morgan Stanley and Tek System. Evan O’Brien of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of the interest from Knights of Columbus to Water Street, which now has operating control of the building, and has also been retained as the leasing agent.