Watercrest, Partners Underway on 142-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Fredericksburg, Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — Watercrest Senior Living Group and partners Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II and Centric Development are underway on the development of Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fredericksburg, approximately 50 miles outside Washington, D.C.

Upon completion, the property will feature 106 assisted living units and 36 memory care residences. Amenities at the community will include a promenade, fireplace lounge, dining options, a theater, library, spa, billiards and courtyards.

Centric Development is constructing the project, which is scheduled for completion in spring 2025. Carter Bank & Trust is financing the development.