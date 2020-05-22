REBusinessOnline

Watercrest Senior Living Breaks Ground on Seniors Housing Community in Macon, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Set to open next summer, Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care will feature 76 assisted living and 22 memory care units.

MACON, GA. — Watercrest Senior Living Group and its equity partners, Peninsula Alternative Real Estate and Corecam Capital Partners, have broken ground on Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care in Macon. The community will feature 76 assisted living and 22 memory care units. Renasant Bank provided construction financing, and EMJ Corp. is serving as the general contractor. Watercrest Macon will be located within the Providence at Bass development, which offers residential, retail and dining establishments, as well as entertainment venues. Watercrest Macon is scheduled to welcome residents in summer 2021.

