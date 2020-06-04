REBusinessOnline

Watercrest, Titan Development Open Seniors Housing Community in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Winter Park, Fla., features 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments.

WINTER PARK, FLA. — Watercrest Senior Living Group and Titan Development Real Estate Fund I have opened Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, a 107-unit seniors housing community in Winter Park. Watercrest Winter Park features 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments. The property is located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, seven miles north of downtown Orlando. This is the second senior living development partnership between Watercrest and Titan Development. Titan Development Real Estate Fund I is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development’s investment opportunities.

