Watercrest, Waypoint Deliver 107-Unit Seniors Housing Community Near Charlotte

Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care features 75 assisted living units and 32 memory care units.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner Waypoint Residential have opened Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care. The seniors housing community is located in Indian Land, 20 miles south of Charlotte just across the North Carolina-South Carolina border. The property features 75 assisted living units and 32 memory care units. General contractor Shiel Sexton built the community, which is the second senior living development partnership between Watercrest Senior Living Group and Waypoint Residential. The first project, Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care, recently opened in Newnan, Ga.