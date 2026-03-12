Waterfall Provides $127M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Office Campus

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Waterfall Asset Management, a New York City-based lender, has provided a $127 million loan for the refinancing of Chesterbrook, a 1.1 million-square-foot office campus located northwest of Philadelphia in King of Prussia. The borrower, Rubenstein Partners, purchased the 14-building campus in 2019 and has subsequently invested $50 million in capital improvements. Those improvements included the creation of The Circuit, an amenity center with a food hall, outdoor gathering spaces, meeting rooms, a fitness center and a 20,000-square-foot coworking suite. Shawn Rosenthal, Jason Gaccione, Jake Salkovitz, Justin Helbling, Doug Rodio, Jerry Kranzel and Bruer Kershner of CBRE arranged the loan.