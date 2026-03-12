Thursday, March 12, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Chesterbrook-King-of-Prussia
The loan for Chesterbrook, an office campus in metro Philadelphia, includes upfront proceeds and funding to support future leasing and capital improvements.
LoansNortheastOfficePennsylvania

Waterfall Provides $127M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Office Campus

by Taylor Williams

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Waterfall Asset Management, a New York City-based lender, has provided a $127 million loan for the refinancing of Chesterbrook, a 1.1 million-square-foot office campus located northwest of Philadelphia in King of Prussia. The borrower, Rubenstein Partners, purchased the 14-building campus in 2019 and has subsequently invested $50 million in capital improvements. Those improvements included the creation of The Circuit, an amenity center with a food hall, outdoor gathering spaces, meeting rooms, a fitness center and a 20,000-square-foot coworking suite. Shawn Rosenthal, Jason Gaccione, Jake Salkovitz, Justin Helbling, Doug Rodio, Jerry Kranzel and Bruer Kershner of CBRE arranged the loan.

You may also like

BridgeInvest Provides $57M Construction Loan for Frisco Multifamily Project

Prime Controls Signs 49,715 SF Office Lease in Lewisville,...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $44M in Financing for...

Colliers Arranges $156M Sale of Huntington Tower in...

Gantry Secures $25.5M Refinancing for Logistics Facility in...

Joint Venture to Develop $67M Multifamily Project in...

LEG, JM Zell Plan to Convert Former TSA...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $12M Loan for Refinancing...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Marriott-Branded...