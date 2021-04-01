Waterford Property, CSCDA Buy Oceanaire Apartments in Long Beach for $120M, Plan Middle-Income Housing Conversion

The 216-unit Oceanaire in Long Beach, Calif., will be converted into middle-income housing for residences making 80 percent to 120 percent of area median income.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — A partnership between Waterford Property Co. and the California Statewide Communities Development Authority (CSCDA) has purchased Oceanaire, a multifamily property located at 150 W. Ocean Blvd. in Long Beach. Waterford, as property administrator, acquired the property with CSCDA for $120 million.

The partnership plans to convert the 216-unit property into middle-income housing, with the acquisition being part of a workforce housing financing program CSCDA created in 2020. Using tax-exempt bond financing, CSCDA can purchase multifamily projects without the use of public subsidies to provide needed housing for the middle-income workforce demographic. With this purchase, the partnership will be able to lower rents for qualified existing and new residents making between 80 percent and 120 percent of area median income.

Joseph Smolen, Geoff Boler and Lee Redmond of Eastdil Secured represented the buyers in the transaction.