WaterFurnace Breaks Ground on 173,000 SF Headquarters Expansion in Fort Wayne, Indiana

FORT WAYNE, IND. — WaterFurnace International, a geothermal and water source heating and cooling solutions provider, has broken ground on a 173,000-square-foot expansion of its headquarters in Fort Wayne. The $14 million project will more than double the current size of the property. The entire facility will continue to be heated and cooled by WaterFurnace geothermal heat pumps that draw from the renewable energy of its existing pond. WaterFurnace says its expansion comes on the heels of two record-breaking years, driven by a growing demand for renewable energy technologies and the currently available 30 percent federal tax credit for geothermal systems.