Monday, June 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndianaMidwestOffice

WaterFurnace Breaks Ground on 173,000 SF Headquarters Expansion in Fort Wayne, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

FORT WAYNE, IND. — WaterFurnace International, a geothermal and water source heating and cooling solutions provider, has broken ground on a 173,000-square-foot expansion of its headquarters in Fort Wayne. The $14 million project will more than double the current size of the property. The entire facility will continue to be heated and cooled by WaterFurnace geothermal heat pumps that draw from the renewable energy of its existing pond. WaterFurnace says its expansion comes on the heels of two record-breaking years, driven by a growing demand for renewable energy technologies and the currently available 30 percent federal tax credit for geothermal systems.

You may also like

Interra Realty Brokers $3.1M Sale of Three-Property Multifamily...

Dominion Arranges Sale of 58,675 SF Former Training...

Cogir Completes 76-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Kirkland,...

Developers Consider Redevelopment Amidst Vegas’ Evolution

Arey Group Begins Leasing 198-Unit Taylor Apartments in...

NewPoint-Sponsored Fund Provides $13.3M Bond Financing for Affordable...

Portman Completes 587,000 SF Industrial Project in Carneys...

JLL Arranges Financing for 330,000 SF Industrial Project...

Resideo Technologies Extends 100,000 SF Office Lease in...