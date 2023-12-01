Friday, December 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Upon completion, River Park 10 will comprise 825,000 square feet in Jackson, Ga.
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialLoansSoutheast

Waterloo, ICM Receive $40M Construction Financing for Industrial Development in Jackson, Georgia

by John Nelson

JACKSON, GA. — Waterloo Partners and ICM Asset Management have received $40 million in construction financing for the development of River Park 10, a speculative industrial project in Jackson, about 50 miles south of Atlanta via I-75. Upon completion, the property will total 825,000 square feet within the River Park E-Commerce Center master development.

The joint venture acquired the site in September and plans to break ground immediately, with completion of construction scheduled for the third quarter of 2024. A syndication between Trustmark National Bank and Coastal State Bank provided the construction loan, and Sweld & Sweld provided joint venture equity. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged the financing on behalf of the borrowers.

You may also like

Presidium to Undertake 28-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in...

NitNeil, Seamless Capital to Develop 923-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 50,566 SF...

PNH Properties Acquires 211 Commerce Office Tower in...

CBRE Investment Management, Fairbourne Buy 353,665 SF Paddock...

Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 252-Unit Multifamily Property...

Lionheart Capital, Leviathan and Well Duo to Develop...

Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Begin Leasing 169-Unit Apartment...

Transcontinental Steel Buys Northern New Jersey Industrial Property...