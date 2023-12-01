Waterloo, ICM Receive $40M Construction Financing for Industrial Development in Jackson, Georgia

JACKSON, GA. — Waterloo Partners and ICM Asset Management have received $40 million in construction financing for the development of River Park 10, a speculative industrial project in Jackson, about 50 miles south of Atlanta via I-75. Upon completion, the property will total 825,000 square feet within the River Park E-Commerce Center master development.

The joint venture acquired the site in September and plans to break ground immediately, with completion of construction scheduled for the third quarter of 2024. A syndication between Trustmark National Bank and Coastal State Bank provided the construction loan, and Sweld & Sweld provided joint venture equity. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged the financing on behalf of the borrowers.