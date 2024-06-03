Waterman, HPS Investment Partners to Redevelop 605,000 SF Office Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based investment firm Waterman Interests and global asset manager HPS Investment Partners will redevelop 850 Third Avenue, a 605,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 21-story building was originally constructed in 1961. According to the partnership, 850 Third Avenue offers the largest block of available space in Midtown East — more than 400,000 square feet — and will be repositioned to support build-to-suit headquarters deals. A construction timeline was not disclosed.