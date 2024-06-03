Monday, June 3, 2024
850-Third-Avenue-Manhattan
The office building at 850 Third Avenue was one of the first two buildings to receive approval for participation in the New York City Economic Development Corp.’s M-Core program, which provides owners of commercial office buildings with a range of tax benefits to support redevelopments of office buildings located in Manhattan south of 59th Street.
Waterman, HPS Investment Partners to Redevelop 605,000 SF Office Building in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based investment firm Waterman Interests and global asset manager HPS Investment Partners will redevelop 850 Third Avenue, a 605,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 21-story building was originally constructed in 1961. According to the partnership, 850 Third Avenue offers the largest block of available space in Midtown East — more than 400,000 square feet — and will be repositioned to support build-to-suit headquarters deals. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

