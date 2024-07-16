Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Watermark-Bellevue-WA
The 155-unit, 22-story independent living tower features studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
DevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWashingtonWestern

Watermark, Alliance Complete Independent Living Expansion at Watermark at Bellevue

by Amy Works

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Watermark Retirement Communities and Alliance Residential Co. have completed construction of a new independent living tower at Watermark at Bellevue in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue.

The community now offers a continuum of care, with its existing assisted living and memory care spaces. The property features 110 assisted living apartments and 26 memory care units.

The expanded Watermark at Bellevue, now totaling 360,000 square feet, spans an entire city block. The 155-unit, 22-story independent living tower features studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. 

Watermark at Bellevue is adjacent to the 190-unit Broadstone Savoie, which is a luxury multifamily project featuring studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes.

You may also like

Broadrange Logistics Leases 1.1 MSF at 76 Commerce...

Beta Agency Arranges $7.5M Sale of Raising Cane’s...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $2.3M Sale Multifamily Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 43,996 SF...

Boise MSA Retail Market Shows Strong Fundamentals

Teeple Partners Breaks Ground on 315-Unit Multifamily Project...

Andover Properties Completes 137-Unit Self-Storage Expansion Project in...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 112-Bed Seniors Housing Property...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $29.9M Loan for Refinancing of...