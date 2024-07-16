Watermark, Alliance Complete Independent Living Expansion at Watermark at Bellevue

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Watermark Retirement Communities and Alliance Residential Co. have completed construction of a new independent living tower at Watermark at Bellevue in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue.

The community now offers a continuum of care, with its existing assisted living and memory care spaces. The property features 110 assisted living apartments and 26 memory care units.

The expanded Watermark at Bellevue, now totaling 360,000 square feet, spans an entire city block. The 155-unit, 22-story independent living tower features studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Watermark at Bellevue is adjacent to the 190-unit Broadstone Savoie, which is a luxury multifamily project featuring studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes.